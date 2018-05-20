

CTV Atlantic





Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds after police responded to a fight in Dieppe, N.B.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Codiac RCMP responded to reports of an assault at the 100 block of Houlahan St. in Dieppe.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

No word yet on whether the man will be charged over this incident. The investigation is ongoing.