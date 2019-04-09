

CTV Atlantic





Two men from Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation have died after an oyster boat capsized off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say they received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday from a “frantic woman” who said a boat had capsized near Seagrass Lane in Bayfield, N.S., and that there were people in the water.

Police, paramedics and volunteer firefighters all responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who had been one of three people in the 16-foot vessel.

Police say the woman was “suffering the effects of water exposure” and taken to hospital.

Police say a witness had also pulled a man from the water to the shore. The man was alive, but unresponsive. He was taken to hospital, where he died Monday evening.

An RCMP helicopter located a third person in the water, near the capsized boat, about 200 feet from shore.

The man was unresponsive and taken to hospital, where he died Monday evening.

The Mounties say the three individuals were employed by the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation for oyster fishing. They were all wearing personal floatation devices.

Police say the victims were 28 and 29 years old.

The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation confirmed the incident in a Facebook post and identified the men as Ozzy Clair and Niko Clair.

“Our community mourns the loss of two young men today,” reads the post.

“Prayers to their family and friends, and thank you to hospital staff, emergency and helicopter crews for their efforts, and to clergy at the hospital for the kind and compassionate support.”

A crisis team from Eskasoni First Nation will be in Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation for three days to help community members as they cope with the tragedy.

Tuesday’s council meeting and other band events have been cancelled. Some businesses have also closed for the day.

The Transportation Safety Board is deploying a team of investigators to the scene. The Mounties are also investigating the incident.