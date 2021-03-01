HALIFAX -- Two Moncton men are facing charges after police arrested an impaired driver and seized drugs and cash from a vehicle on Thursday.

RCMP in Millbrook, N.S. say at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 25, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 102 North of Millbrook, when they noticed a speeding vehicle.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, and began talking to the driver, who police say displayed signs of drug impairment. The officer demanded an oral fluid sample and police say the driver tested positive for cannabis.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized methamphetamine, a large quantity of cannabis and a significant amount of cash.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Moncton, and the passenger, a 28-year-old man from Moncton, are both facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution. The driver is also facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Both have been released from custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 21.

The investigation is ongoing.