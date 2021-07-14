HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP arrested two Moncton-area men after stopping a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 9:45 a.m. on July 11, officers stopped a vehicle travelling into the province from Quebec on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Saint-Jacques, N.B.

During the stop, police seized quantities of what are believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone pills, and fentanyl, as well as quantities of Canadian currency.

A 43-year-old man, and 65-year-old man, both from the Moncton-area, were arrested at the scene. Both men were later released and are scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on October 12.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.