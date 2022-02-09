Two Moncton men arrested in connection to break and enter investigation

Two Moncton men have been arrested in connection with an attempted break, enter and theft investigation in Dieppe, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP were called to a report of a break and enter in progress at a business on Kennedy Street on Sunday around 4 a.m.

Police located and arrested two men near the scene.

Police say the men were searched and found to be in possession of several items and tools known to be used in facilitating break and enters.

Justin Vincent Wright, 40, appeared in Moncton provincial courtby way of tele-remand on Sunday. He was charged with possessing break-in instruments.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police say a 23-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the investigation and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial courton April 21.

Police say they have received numerous reports of break and enters into businesses in the Greater Moncton area and they continues to investigate whether the individuals arrested are connected to those incidents.

Anyone with any information on the incident, or who witnesses any suspicious activity is asked to contact their local police.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips