HALIFAX -- Two more employees at Dartmouth’s Admiral Long Term Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases connected to that location to 13.

In an update to the Gem Health Care Group website on Friday, the company reported that two more employees had tested positive for the virus.

That brings the total number of cases connected to Admiral Long Term Care Centre to 13 people; 11 employees and two residents, including a man in his 80’s who passed away Monday, becoming Nova Scotia’s third COVID-19 related death.

Gem Health Care Group also says one of the employees that previously tested positive has now tested negative, and that the second resident that had tested positive continues to be asymptomatic and doing well.

“Our dedicated teams have continued to go above and beyond to maintain a high level of care for our residents. We are proud to care for our residents and we will continue to do everything we can to keep them safe and comfortable,” said the release.