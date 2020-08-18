HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two more people have recovered.

The number of active cases in the province is reduced to 13, with 12 of those in the Moncton region and the other in the Fredericton region. None of the active cases require anyone to get treatment in hospital.

There have been 186 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic was declared: 171 of those have recovered and two people have died.

Public health staff have conducted 57,246 tests.