HALIFAX -- Two men from Moncton, N.B. have been arrested after police say they seized firearms, drugs, and a prohibited weapon from an apartment as part of an ongoing firearm investigation in the city.

On Thursday, members with the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit and the Codiac Regional RCMP executed a search warrant at an apartment on Railway Ave.

Police say they seized a handgun, an antique rifle, methamphetamine pills and a pair of plastic brass knuckles with a conducted energy weapon (CEW) inside during the search.

A 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Moncton, were arrested at the scene. According to police, there were two children under the age of 12 also in the home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the search.

The 32-year-old man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court in September. The 18-year-old man was remanded into custody on an unrelated matter, according to police.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.