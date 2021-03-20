HALIFAX -- Two men from New Brunswick have been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, police made the arrest in the parking lot of a commercial area on Consumers Drive in Saint John, N.B., during an ongoing police operation.

Following a search of the two men and the vehicle they were in, police seized a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, as well as a large sum of money.

Police say as a result, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Kiersteadville Road in Long Point, N.B. on the Kingston Peninsula, where they seized a firearm, ammunition, additional money, and a quantity of what police are calling an "unknown substance."

A 37-year-old man from Long Point, N.B. and a 57-year-old man from Saint John were arrested, and later released on documents to appear in Saint John Provincial Court in August.

The investigation was conducted as part of a coordinated law enforcement approach that involves resources from the New Brunswick RCMP, as well as the Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.

"These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Saturday.

RCMP say the Saint John Police Force provided assistance following the arrests, and the Southeast District RCMP assisted in the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.