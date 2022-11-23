Two N.B. men charged after allegedly fleeing police, resisting arrest in Woodstock
Two New Brunswick men are facing a number of charges after allegedly fleeing from police several times in Woodstock, N.B.
West District RCMP learned that a vehicle of interest, wanted in connection with a number of incidents, had been seen in the Woodstock First Nation area around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 16, following a pursuit with the Woodstock Police Force.
RCMP officers found the vehicle a short time later, but police say the driver fled the scene.
Following a short pursuit, police say the vehicle got stuck on the on-ramp to Highway 2 from Hodgdon Road.
RCMP says the passenger, a 27-year-old man from Northumberland, N.B., tried to flee on foot but was stopped by police. He tried to resist arrest andgot into an altercation with police, butwas arrested within a few minutes.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Woodstock, also tried to runfrom the scene, but was stopped by officers and subsequently arrested.
Following the arrest, police searched the men and the vehicle and say they seized two loaded and unsecured firearms, several rounds of ammunition, drugs and a cellphone.
The passenger, Patrick Denny, has been charged with:
- two counts of possession of a firearm while knowing its unauthorized
- assault on a police officer
- assault with a weapon on a police officer
- resisting arrest
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
- occupant of a motor vehicle while knowing there is a firearm in the vehicle
The driver, Peter Johnston, has been charged with:
- two counts of possession of a firearm while knowing it’s unauthorized
- resisting arrest
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- flight from police
- dangerous driving
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
- occupant of a motor vehicle while knowing there is a firearm in the vehicle
Both men appeared in Woodstock provincial court Monday. They were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
