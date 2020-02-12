HALIFAX -- Two men are facing child pornography charges almost a year after police searched a home in Grand Falls, N.B.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information from the New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit about online images of child sexual abuse.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Poitras Street on Feb. 26, 2019 and seized several electronic devices.

Brock Tardif, 40, and Jimmy Dube, 34, both of Grand Falls, have now been charged with one count each of possessing child pornography.

Tardif and Dube are due to enter a plea in court on March 3.