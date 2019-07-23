

CTV Atlantic





Two men are injured after their vehicle collided with a moose near Bathurst.

On Monday at around 10:15 p.m. police received a report of a crash on Route 11. Police say a vehicle was driving southbound when it struck a moose.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Le Goulet, N.B., was ejected from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man from Shippagan, N.B., suffered life-threatening injuries. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.