Two N.B. men in hospital after vehicle collides with moose
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:46PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3:03PM ADT
Two men are injured after their vehicle collided with a moose near Bathurst.
On Monday at around 10:15 p.m. police received a report of a crash on Route 11. Police say a vehicle was driving southbound when it struck a moose.
The driver, a 19-year-old man from Le Goulet, N.B., was ejected from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
The passenger, a 21-year-old man from Shippagan, N.B., suffered life-threatening injuries. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.