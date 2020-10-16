HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two men with drug trafficking and other drug-related charges following a traffic stop and drug seizure in Truro.

On October 9, Colchester RCMP stopped a vehicle on Juniper St. in Truro.

Police say the traffic stop was part of a two month investigation into drug trafficking in Colchester County, and cocaine was seized during from the vehicle.

Two men, the vehicles driver and passenger, were taken into custody.

‎Phillip Michael Werkman, 28, of Brookfield, N.S. is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with release order conditions.

Ali Naser 44-years-old of Truro is facing charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on November 18, at 9:30 a.m.