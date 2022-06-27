Two N.S. men face charges following theft of construction supplies from property

Two Nova Scotia men are facing theft charges after construction supplies were stolen from a property in East Hants, N.S.

The RCMP responded the property on Highway 14 in Upper Rawdon for a report of people stealing construction supplies and loading them into a white cube van around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

As RCMP travelled to the scene, they were told a property representative was on the property when two people exited the cube van and ran into the woods.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a white Ford F-450 cube van stuck in the mud at the end of the property.

RCMP officers secured the area and an RCMP K-9 unit was called to help.

The two men were later found on a neighbouring property trying to get a ride out of the area.

Police say one man was safely arrested, but the other ran back into the woods.

A 46-year-old Sipekne'katik man was transported to the East Hants detachment and later released on charges of theft and possession of stolen property, say police.

He is set to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

The next morning, the RCMP responded to a report of a hitchhiker on Highway 14 in Rawdon.

According to police, when officers arrived and located the hitchhiker, they determined he was the second man involved in the theft from the night before.

Police say he was then safely arrested, and brought to the Enfield RCMP detachment.

Tyson Young, 23, of New Germany was charged with the following:

Two counts of break and enter with intent

Two counts of theft under $5,000

One count of obstructing a peace officer

Young was kept into custody and was set to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court Monday.