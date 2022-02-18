Two N.S. organizations team up to provide African Nova Scotia educational videos year-round
Two Afrocentric organizations have teamed up to provide online access to African Nova Scotia education beyond March 1.
"These are really fascinating individuals," says Lindsay Ruck, of the Delmore "Buddy" Learning Institute, as she looks up at the men and women featured prominently on banners that hang in the main foyer of the Black Cultural Centre of Nova Scotia (BCC).
Ruck and Rielle Williams of BCC are video recording the stories of Nova Scotia's Black trailblazers that will be accessible online as early as next week.
"To create something people can sit in their own homes," Ruck says. "With a click of a button, see all these different images and sculptures right on their screen."
Ruck, an author and editor, points out how Black history is every Canadian's history, citing Viola Desmond's refusal to move from an all-white section of a New Glasgow, N.S., movie theatre in 1946, as a perfect example.
"That had an impact on everyone. Because it changed policies and procedures going forward," says Ruck.
"The history of African Nova Scotians is ever evolving," agrees Russell Grosse, who knows firsthand.
After 28 years at the Black Cultural Centre, its executive director still finds himself surprised by new discoveries, sometimes on a personal level.
A First World War researcher recently contacted Grosse, interested in the No. 2 Construction Battalion and the war efforts of Black women on the home front.
"And one of the names they came up with was a lady by the name of Mary Grosse," says Grosse with an amazed smile on his face. "And come to find out through the records, it's my great-grandmother."
His colleague at BCC, Rielle Williams, refers to another recent discovery, lost audio tapes recorded in the 1980s.
The tapes document the experiences and hardships of Black elders in their own words.
"What we were doing and what people were doing in a very discriminatory, a very racist place at the time, just to survive," says Williams.
It is easy to see Williams' enthusiasm as she describes the women and men they're honouring in the upcoming educational videos.
"I just absolutely love to immerse myself in that and also giving it to the rest of the community and our greater community as well," she said.
"Listening is very important," says Ruck. "Making space to hear these stories is important. But what you do with those stories is even more important."
Ruck hopes Maritimers of all backgrounds will ask themselves this: "I've now heard about the racism and discrimination happening in my own community, what am I going to do going forward to change that?"
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa, making over 100 arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who refuse to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.
House of Commons cancels Friday sitting as police move in on trucker protest
The House of Commons cancelled its Friday sitting to debate the government's invoking of the Emergencies Act, as police moved in on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa emboldened by the very measures granted through the Act.
'Get the kids out of there': Ottawa police urge protesting parents to remove children
Ottawa police are urging trucker convoy protesters to remove their children as they clear out protest sites.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Vaccination requirement for fans at Toronto Raptors, Leafs' games to be lifted on March 1
Fans catching a game at Scotiabank Arena will no longer need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month when the Ontario government plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination system.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officers deployed to Ottawa
Calgary Police Service officers have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with efforts to clear a massive protest in the nation's capital.
-
Alberta budget breakdown: Premier says more money for healthcare, opposition worries where it will end up
Alberta's provincial budget will be released Feb. 24 and the premier is already dropping hints around what to expect.
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade had court hearings postponed to next month on Friday.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
-
Low attendance so far at round-two of 'freedom' protests in Quebec City
Most Quebec City demonstrators have abandoned their posts in front of the National Assembly for what was supposed to kick off round-two of protests against COVID-19 health measures.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
'Police should have been there': Edmonton woman says she was verbally assaulted by protesters during 'Freedom Convoy'
For the first time since immigrating to Edmonton 11 years ago, Michelle Peters-Jones no longer feels safe in her own city.
-
Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa, making over 100 arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who refuse to leave the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supply
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
FedNor injects funding in northeastern Ontario to help communities improve quality of life
The federal government says it's stepping up efforts to help northern Ontario municipalities now that the nation is on the path to recovery from the impact of COVID-19.
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
London
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sighted
Calls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
‘There’s pent up demand’: Travel bookings increase as COVID-19 testing changes near
Things are looking up at the London International Airport.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigation
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Public hoarding by-law being looked at by City Hall to help with homelessness
A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at ways to address public hoarding at bus shelters and homeless encampments.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest over 100 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have arrested more than 100 people as the operation continues to retake downtown streets from the trucker convoy occupation.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
-
Ottawa police chief to convoy protesters: ‘Get kids out of there’
Ottawa’s police chief says it “shocks and surprises” him to see children inside the red zone as police move in to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
NDP searching for fourth leader since 2008 following Meili departure
The Saskatchewan NDP are searching for the party’s fourth leader in the last 14 years following the departure of Ryan Meili Friday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in B.C.: 5 deaths, declining hospitalizations in final update of the week
B.C.'s Ministry of Health attributed five more deaths to COVID-19 in its final pandemic update of the week on Friday.
-
Metro Vancouver the most expensive, least accessible major rental market in Canada: report
The Vancouver region has long been known as one of Canada’s most expensive rental markets, and new data released Friday suggests it also continues to be one of the least accessible.
-
Fitness centre in B.C.'s Okanagan that flouted COVID-19 rules ordered to close
A fitness centre in West Kelowna, B.C., that openly defied COVID-19 public health orders has been ordered to close, but one of its owners vows it will stay open.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
‘A month of transition’: Teachers, students brace for mask-free classrooms
The first day back to school from February break is also the last day for all public health orders, which means masks will soon be optional inside the classroom.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island RCMP deployed to Ottawa to assist with protests
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers from Vancouver Island have been sent to Ottawa to assist with the "Freedom Convoy" protest in the country's capital.
-
Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Island Health: Ministry of Health
B.C. health officials have confirmed five more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province Friday, including one that occurred in Island Health.
-
RCMP release new details on missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C.
Police are still searching for a missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C., who were reported missing after the father failed to hand over his daughter to her mother under a joint custody court order.