HALIFAX -- P.E.I. is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including a child under the age of 10.

Both cases, which also includes a person in their 60s, are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Public health says contact tracing is complete and both cases are self-isolating.

Out of an abundance of caution, the province is issuing four potential exposure sites on Prince Edward Island:

Papa Joe’s Restaurant (345 University Avenue)

Sunday, August 8 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

COWS (150 Queen Street)

Sunday, August 8 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Simmons Pool (170 North River Road)

Tuesday, August 10 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fishbones Oyster Bar and Grill (136 Richmond Street)

Tuesday, August 10 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Those at the potential exposure sites during the specified times who are not fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.

Individuals at the potential exposure sites at the specified times who are fully vaccinated (14 days after receiving the second dose of an approved vaccine) should closely monitor for symptoms and if they become symptomatic, immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.

Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

There have been 218 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic

Two previously announced cases of COVID-19 have been identified as the Delta variant, meaning the province has had a total of five Delta variant cases and 28 Alpha variant cases of COVID-19 to date.

As of Wednesday, 89.7 per cent of eligible P.E.I. residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68.5 per cent have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Islanders are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and every Island resident 12 and older who wants to be immunized will have an opportunity to receive the vaccine in 2021. Information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out and appointment booking information is available online.