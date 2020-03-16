HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of presumptive cases in the province to five.

In a news release Monday, the province said the cases are related and involve a man and woman in their 50s. They live in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Nova Scotia government says the man and woman were in close contact with individuals who have recently travelled outside Canada. They are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Two other people in the household are also in self-isolation and are being tested.

The province says health officials have been in contact with the man and woman and are working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them.

Those people are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

To date, Nova Scotia has completed 676 tests for COVID-19, with 671 negative results, and five presumptive positive cases.

The province announced its first three presumptive cases on Sunday. The patients include a 61-year-old woman from Kings County who had been travelling in Australia, a 50-year-old man from the Halifax area who had been travelling in the United States, and a man in his 30s from Halifax who had been travelling throughout Europe.

The cases are not connected. All three individuals are self-isolating for 14 days at home.

Nova Scotians who have travelled outside Canada, or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled internationally, and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are now being asked to complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.