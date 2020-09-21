YARMOUTH, N.S. -- Two Yarmouth, N.S., men are facing charges following an incident during which a child was put into the trunk of a car Friday morning at a strip mall.

Nova Scotia RCMP said Monday that a 33-year-old man put a child whom he knew into the trunk of a car and then went inside a store.

When he returned from the store and retrieved the child from the trunk, he was confronted by a 19-year-old man with a firearm.

The 19-year-old witness called police and unsuccessfully tried to prevent the two from leaving before police arrived.

The witness is facing weapons-related charges while the 33-year-old is facing charges of criminal negligence, abandonment, and forcible confinement.

Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video at the Yarmouth strip mall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.