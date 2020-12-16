HALIFAX -- The RCMP have charged two prisoners in connection with the Sept. 26 assault of a fellow inmate at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was badly injured and taken to hospital.

Police say they have charged James Bernard Melvin, 38, and Morgan James McNeil, 29, with two countseach of aggravated assault.

The inmates, who are both from Nova Scotia, were charged on Dec. 7 and are scheduled to appear in Miramichi Provincial Court on Feb. 25, 2021, the RCMP said in a news releaseon Wednesday.

"The victim remains in hospital with serious but what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries," the RCMP said.