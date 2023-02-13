Two Nova Scotians face charges after drugs seized in Digby: RCMP

Two people are facing charges for drug offences related to a drug-trafficking investigation in Digby, N.S.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officers with the Digby RCMP simultaneously executed search warrants at two apartments on Water Street. Officers arrested two women and a man at the scenes.

Police say they seized crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia from the apartments.

Tammy Denise Graham, 49, has been charged with:

trafficking a controlled substance

production of a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Graham was held in custody and is set to appear in Digby provincial court Monday.

Police say Graham was previously charged with drug trafficking offences in March 2022 and those charges remain before the court.

The 29-year-old man, who has not yet been named as he has not officially been charged in court, was released on conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date. Police say he will be facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, along with possession of a controlled substance.

Digby RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.