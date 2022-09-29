Two P.E.I. men charged with drug trafficking following investigation in New Brunswick

Two Prince Edward Island men are facing charges of drug trafficking following an investigation in Gladeside, N.B.

Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of two men acting suspiciously, walking on the Highway 490 towards Moncton, N.B., around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, police say officers located two men, a 36-year-old man from Kensington, P.E.I., and a 25-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I.

Police say one man provided officers with false identification. Both men were arrested.

Following the arrest, police say officers searched the two men and seized quantities of what was believed to be fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, various pills, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Kevin Jay of Kensington and Tyson Wall appeared in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

They were both charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Both men were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.