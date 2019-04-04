Featured
Two people airlifted to hospital after Annapolis County crash
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 3:14PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 4, 2019 3:37PM ADT
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 8 in Maitland Bridge, N.S., shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Police say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the highway and overturned in the ditch.
The driver and a passenger, who was in the backseat, were seriously injured and airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight.
A third occupant wasn’t injured.
Highway 8 was closed between Maitland Bridge and Kempt for several hours while an RCMP traffic analyst examined the scene. It reopened Thursday afternoon.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.