

CTV Atlantic





Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 8 in Maitland Bridge, N.S., shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the highway and overturned in the ditch.

The driver and a passenger, who was in the backseat, were seriously injured and airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight.

A third occupant wasn’t injured.

Highway 8 was closed between Maitland Bridge and Kempt for several hours while an RCMP traffic analyst examined the scene. It reopened Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.