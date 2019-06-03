

Two people are facing charges after border officers seized what is believed to be cannabis at the border in New Brunswick.

The Canada Border Services Agency says officers found two large bags containing 2.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis inside the travellers' vehicle at the port of entry in Woodstock on May 26.

Detector dog Keo and her handler assisted the CBSA officers with the seizure.

The two travellers, who are from the United States, were arrested at the border and turned over to the RCMP. They are facing charges under the Cannabis Act for possession for the purpose of selling and unlawful possession for importation.

No details about the accused have been released.

While recreational cannabis is now legal in Canada, the unauthorized movement of cannabis across international borders remains illegal.

The CBSA says officers in Atlantic Canada made 72 cannabis seizures between Jan. 1 and May 25.