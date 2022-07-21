Two people arrested after man stabbed in Halifax

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5000 block of Salter Street around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two men, ages 20 and 21, nearby. Police have not said whether the men will face charges in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.