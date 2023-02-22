Two people arrested after police seize stolen tractor from property in Dieppe, N.B.

Two people have been arrested after police seized a stolen tractor from a property in Dieppe, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a theft of a Kubota tractor from a Champlain Street parking lot on Feb. 10.

According to police, the tractor was valued at $180,000.

Ten days later, on Monday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 132 in Scoucouc, N.B., in connection with the theft investigation.

Police say they found the stolen tractor on the property and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman at the scene.

They have since been released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 2.

The investigation is ongoing.