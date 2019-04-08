

CTV Atlantic





Two people have been arrested after police responded to a report of a person carrying a firearm at the Halifax Central Library.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the library on Spring Garden Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the firearm turned out to be a pellet pistol, which was seized by the responding officers.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

No one was injured.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.