Two people arrested after weapons complaint at Halifax Central Library
Halifax Regional Police respond to a weapons complaint at the Halifax Central Library on April 7, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 8:59AM ADT
Two people have been arrested after police responded to a report of a person carrying a firearm at the Halifax Central Library.
Halifax Regional Police were called to the library on Spring Garden Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
Police say the firearm turned out to be a pellet pistol, which was seized by the responding officers.
Two people were arrested at the scene.
No one was injured.
There is no word on possible charges at this time.