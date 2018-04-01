

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two people in relation to the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man in Millbrook First Nation.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken into police custody Sunday.

Millbrook RCMP had responded to the report of a man not breathing earlier that morning.

Police remained on the scene throughout the day in the community located just outside of Truro, N.S.

The investigation is being led by the Northeast Nova Scotia Major Crime Unit with the help of Millbrook RCMP, the RCMP Police Dog Service, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Truro Police Service.

The investigation is still in the early stages, said a release.

The RCMP is asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact Millbrook RCMP or Crime Stoppers.