FALL RIVER, N.S. -- A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested following reports of a firearm near a school in Fall River, N.S. on Monday.

RCMP responded to Lockview High School around noon after receiving reports of a man in possession of a firearm on a path near the school. Police immediately went to the school, and ensured everyone was safe, before beginning their search.

Throughout the investigation, police learned there were two people on the path and one was holding a firearm. Police were able to identify the suspects, and contacted them by phone.

The suspects provided their location to police which resulted in an arrest at a business on Fall River Road.

Neither suspect had the firearm at this point, but advised police where it could be found. The firearm was recovered a short time later, with assistance from the K9 Unit. A home on Fall River Road was also searched, and additional weapons and ammunition were seized.

The 15-year-old youth faces numerous charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Eighteen-year-old, Colby Ivan James Chaulk, also faces numerous charges in similar nature.

Both suspects were held in custody until appearing in court on Tuesday. Chaulk is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court, while the youth will appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court.

The investigation is ongoing.