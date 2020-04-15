HALIFAX -- A man and woman have been arrested and are facing charges after a break and enter at a construction site in Dartmouth Wednesday morning.

At 2:03 a.m. while doing a routine patrol, police noticed two suspects had broken into a construction trailer at the 300 block of Higney Avenue and were loading tools from the trailer into their vehicle.

When the suspects noticed police, they fled in their vehicle to the back of the commercial building, where they drove into a recently dug-out utility trench. The police vehicle, which was following behind the suspect vehicle, also drove into the trench, striking the suspect vehicle.

A 34-year-old man from Bedford was arrested and faces charging including break and enter, fleeing police, driving while prohibited, and breaches of undertaking.

A 39-year-old woman from Dartmouth was also arrested. She has been charged with break and enter and was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Police did not release the names of either suspect, and nobody was hurt during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.