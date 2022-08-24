Two people charged after N.S. police vehicles struck by stolen truck, officers assaulted
Two people from New Brunswick are facing charges after two police vehicles were struck by a stolen truck and police officers were assaulted during an arrest in Nova Scotia.
Francois Charbonneau has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance.
Stephanie Williamson has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and resisting arrest.
The RCMP learned around 10 p.m. Thursday that a GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck had been stolen in Colchester County.
Police say the truck was equipped with OnStar’s stolen vehicle assistance service, so they were able to track it to Highway 4 in Cumberland County.
An RCMP officer was travelling on the highway when he spotted the truck taking Exit 6 into Oxford. Police say the officer tried to pull the truck over, but the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the truck.
OnStar continued to track the truck. When the RCMP saw that it was headed for Amherst, it contacted the local police department for assistance.
Police say the truck continued on Highway 2, took the on-ramp at Exit 4, and tried to enter Highway 4. However, RCMP officers had blocked the on-ramp with their cars and rolled out a spike belt.
As the truck approached, police say Amherst police vehicles blocked off the ramp behind it, so the driver couldn’t flee.
When the driver tried to reverse off the ramp, police say he struck an Amherst police vehicle. The truck then drove forward, striking an RCMP cruiser before it veered into the ditch, where it came to a stop.
RCMP and Amherst police officers arrested the truck driver, a 26-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, both from New Brunswick.
Police say the passenger kicked the arresting officers as she was arrested, but they weren’t seriously injured, and didn’t need medical treatment.
When officers searched the truck, they allegedly found several Dewalt tools that had been reported stolen.
Charbonneau was held in custody and appeared Monday in Amherst provincial court, where he was released on conditions.
Williamson was held in custody and appeared Friday in Amherst provincial court, where she was released on conditions.
Both are due back in Amherst provincial court on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
More could be done to encourage diverse jurists to apply for Canada's top court, says lead in O'Bonsawin nomination process
Michelle O'Bonsawin, the judge poised to become the first Indigenous justice on the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak at a parliamentary committee meeting this afternoon.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Streaming site Plex warns users after data compromised
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
Germany tightens COVID rules for travel during fall, winter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet approved legislation Wednesday that ensures basic protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic are continued during the fall and winter when more virus cases are expected.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine nervously braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
-
Ontario epidural shortage paired with nursing crunch could have a 'cascade effect' on childbirth
Ontario health-care workers say the shortage of epidural catheters paired with staffing crunches spanning the province could have a 'whole cascading effect' on pain and anxiety during childbirth.
-
Theodore TOO tugboat set to be transformed into Airbnb
A well-known tugboat modeled after the main character in a popular children’s show will be transformed into an Airbnb next month, as it welcomes aspiring crew members to its Hamilton dock for a one-night stay.
Calgary
-
Woman dies before facing impaired driving charges in Airdrie motorcyclist's death
Ashley Evans, the Alberta woman accused of impaired driving causing death in connection with a June 2021 crash on Highway 22 that killed 43-year-old motorcyclist Matthew Forseth, has died ahead of her trial.
-
Police investigate Calgary's 97th shooting of 2022
Police are investigating another incident of gun violence, this time in the southeast community of Radisson Heights/Albert Park.
-
City of Calgary services displaced by arson return to city hall
The majority of City of Calgary services have resumed operations out of their permanent locations after being temporarily displaced following a series of deliberately set fires earlier this month.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Quebec gives COVID-19 update as school year approaches
Quebec health officials are giving a COVID-19 update as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Lawyer Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin
The Quebec Liberals have chosen lawyer Brigitte Garceau as their candidate in Montreal riding Robert-Baldwin.
Edmonton
-
More than $22K in golf clubs stolen over 9 months; 1 wanted by police
A man is wanted by police in connection to the theft of about $22,600 worth of golf equipment in Edmonton.
-
Drive-by shooting reported in Belgravia
A shooting was reported in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
AHS seeking Facebook's help after 'breach' Tuesday night
A social media page operated by Alberta Health Services was "breached" Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
-
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
-
Toronto woman scammed of $25K after being contacted by fake Amazon rep
A Toronto senior lost about $25,000 after being contacted by someone pretending to be an Amazon representative.
London
-
Decomposing body found in vehicle at London used car lot
London police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered inside a vehicle at a used car lot just east of downtown. A mechanic at the York Street business tells CTV News he found the badly decomposing body inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police identify person killed in fatal collision in Lambton County, Tuesday
One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County.
-
Threats to hospital staff prompt charges
Some tense moments at Goderich’s hospital this week
Winnipeg
-
Train collision near Portage la Prairie sparks calls to expedite fail-safe controls, add training
An investigation into the 2019 collision of two CN freight trains east of Portage la Prairie, Man., has Canada's transportation watchdog calling for changes, saying the crash highlights major issues in the rail industry.
-
Ping pong ball-sized hail, 90 km winds touch down in Manitoba
A summer storm brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Section of PTH 75 receiving a $61 million upgrade
The Manitoba government is investing more than $61 million to upgrade the section of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 75 from Morris to Ste. Agathe.
Ottawa
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
'We're forgotten out here:' Navan farmer pleads for help three months after storm
An Ottawa farmer says he is feeling forgotten by the government three months after a massive storm destroyed his property.
-
Most Ottawa millennials believe they will own homes one day: survey
Most millennials in Ottawa who don’t own a home believe they will one day while one-third think they never will, according to a new survey.
Saskatoon
-
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
U of S not mandating masks for fall term
The University of Saskatchewan will not be mandating masks on campus this fall.
Vancouver
-
No heat warning for Metro Vancouver, but temperatures expected to feel like the 30s
Parts of B.C.'s coast are expected to see higher temperatures Wednesday, though not enough to trigger a weather warning for some regions.
-
LIVE @ 10 PT
LIVE @ 10 PT | Vancouver mayor, fire chief and BC Housing to speak about tent city removal
The weeks-long push to dismantle and remove the tents in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continues as city officials are expected to speak on the matter Wednesday morning at Vancouver City Hall.
-
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Gas and diesel prices expected to climb in Sask. again this fall
Despite a brief reprieve from record-breaking gas and diesel prices, the cost at the pump is expected to begin rising again in the fall.
-
Young swimmers learn to stay safe on Sask. waters
Experts are reminding people trying to soak up the last few weeks of beach weather in Saskatchewan to stay safe while in provincial waters.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada expands heat warning on Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is expanding a heat warning this week to the inland areas of Vancouver Island.
-
Man who shot and killed Langford mother sentenced to life in prison
A Victoria man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years in a mistaken-identity murder case. Anthony Dheensaw, 38, was sentenced Tuesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Angela Dalman, 40, a beloved friend and mother.
-
Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships
A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.