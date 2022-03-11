Two people charged after police vehicles rammed in Summerside

Summerside Police

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19

Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island