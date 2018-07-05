

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed in Saint John.

Police responded to Mecklenburg Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 26-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested. They each face a charge of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The woman appeared in court Wednesday. The man is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.