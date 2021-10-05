HALIFAX -- Police on Prince Edward Island have charged two people following a seizure of cocaine in Brudenell.

Police say on Aug. 1, officers stopped a vehicle as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

During the stop, police say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

As a result, a 31-year-old woman from the community was arrested and later released pending a future court appearance.

Police say they also seized more than 40 grams of what is believed to be cocaine.

Police later identified a second person of interest in the ongoing drug investigation.

Last week, information was laid in court against Deidra Ashely Macleod and Jeremy Andrew Mackinnon.

Both individuals were charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court on October 21.

The investigation was conducted by the Kings District Street Level Drug Unit, which was introduced earlier this year. The unit serves both Montague and Souris communities, and focuses on street-level drug activity, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects suspicious activity in their neighborhood, is asked to contact the Montague RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.