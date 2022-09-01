Two people charged with fraud after allegedly trying to access bank accounts in Halifax area

Two people are facing fraud charges after they allegedly tried to gain access to three bank accounts belonging to other people last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the TD Bank at 1475 Bedford Highway around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, after receiving a report of a "fraud in progress."

According to police, a man and a woman were trying to gain access to a person's account using fraudulent identification and documents.

Following further investigation, officers learned the suspects had also allegedly used fraudulent identification and documents to try to gain access to two additional accounts earlier in the day.

Police say the those accounts belonged to people at TD Bank locations in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Police say the suspects were not able to gain access to any of the accounts and they were arrested without incident.

Hashim Hussein, 29, is facing charges of:

three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

fraud under $5,000

identity fraud to avoid arrest

make or possesses identity documents

obstruct police

Nadina Campitelli, 47, is facing charges of:

three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

three counts of fraud under $5,000

three counts of identity fraud to gain advantage

three counts of identity theft

three counts of making or possessing identity documents

The both appeared in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 26.