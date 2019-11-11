HALIFAX -- Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the man was found dead inside an apartment on Rotary Drive last Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Richard Rose of Sydney.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in New Waterford on Friday and a 37-year-old man in Sydney on Saturday.

Jessica Anne MacDonald and Joey Frederick Evong have each been charged with first-degree murder in Rose’s death.

MacDonald and Evong have been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. They are due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say the murder wasn’t a random act, as the suspects and victim are known to each other, and they aren’t looking for any additional suspects.