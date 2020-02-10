HALIFAX -- Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a man in northern New Brunswick.

The BNPP Regional Police responded to an apartment building on Moulin Street in Nigadoo, N.B., at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Bathurst Regional Police say they found the body of 70-year-old Gilles Leblanc inside.

Investigators have not released the cause of death.

Jessy Lagace, 31, and Natacha Roy, 20, both of Nigadoo, N.B., appeared in court Monday to face charges of second-degree murder. They will return to court March 9 and 10th respectively to enter a plea.

No further information has been released at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.