The RCMP say two people are dead after a raft overturned in Gray Rapids, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there were eight people in the raft when it overturned in the Miramichi River around 4 p.m.

Six people made it to shore on their own, but one woman was pulled from the water and given CPR.

Police say the 29-year-old woman from White Rapids, N.B., was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy has confirmed she drowned.

The body of a 55-year-old man from White Rapids, N.B., was located in the water a short time later. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.