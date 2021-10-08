Two people dead in house fire in Glace Bay, N.S.

HALIFAX -

Police in Cape Breton say two people were found dead inside a house on fire in Glace Bay,N.S. overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at 228 Brookside Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

A third person, a female, was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the names of those who died will not be released until they're identified and family members are contacted.

The fire marshal's office and police are investigating.

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking the public to contact them with any information about the incident or Crime Stoppers.