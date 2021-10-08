Two people dead in house fire in Glace Bay, N.S.
Police in Cape Breton say two people were found dead inside a house on fire in Glace Bay,N.S. overnight.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at 228 Brookside Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
A third person, a female, was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the names of those who died will not be released until they're identified and family members are contacted.
The fire marshal's office and police are investigating.
Cape Breton Regional Police are asking the public to contact them with any information about the incident or Crime Stoppers.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
PHAC issuing new national modelling of COVID-19 pandemic
The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada will be revealed today, as the Public Health Agency of Canada is set to present the latest national modelling. As the country continues to face a fourth wave that's hitting some provinces and territories harder than others, officials are expected to outline whether enough is being done to slow the spread.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
TTC preparing for possible worker shortage ahead of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination deadline
The TTC says it’s preparing for a possible shortage of workers and delaying schedule planning ahead of the upcoming deadline for when workers need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
5 bears trapped in Canmore, Alta. over the last week as backyard fruit draws them into town
It's been a busy start to October for bear conflict managers in Canmore as five bears have been relocated from the mountainous community in the past week alone.
Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire
An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.
Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.
Allowing Rocky Mountain coal lease transfers during debate sends wrong signal: group
An environmental group says an exchange of coal exploration lease applications in Alberta's Rocky Mountains suggests mining companies expect to be able to go ahead with their plans despite a provincial debate on the industry's future.
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
Montreal's Sacre-Cœur Hospital welcomes new integrated trauma centre
Montreal's Sacré-Cœur Hospital is opening its new integrated trauma centre.
Accused priest buried at Kahnawake church; some women want his body removed
It was hearing about other graves across the country, one woman said — the unmarked graves of Indigenous children — that prompted them to speak out about this one that is so public, and an unwelcome presence to many.
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in London, Ont.
Here's a list of what's open and closed in London, Ont. on Thanksgiving Monday.
New Western study suggests why teens vape
The Social Science faculty at Western University in Londont, Ont. recently conducted research focusing on why teens continue to vape, despite medical research proving the medical implications with it.
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
Algoma Public Health releases safe guide for Thanksgiving
Algoma Public Health said masking in fully vaccinated groups won't be necessary, as advised by provincial health officials, but is still urging caution over the holidays.
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
Manitoba First Nation moves to code red; goes back into lockdown
A remote Manitoba First Nation has been moved to the code red (critical) level on the pandemic response system, and has gone back into lockdown.
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg golf course in Headingley.
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
Canada Post issues stamp depicting cartoonist's poignant tribute to Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A widely circulated image created in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is featured on a new stamp issued by Canada Post.
Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife
A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
Sask. school divisions say COVID-19 test kits drying up
Spokespeople for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), Regina Catholic Schools (RCS), Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Regina Public Schools (RPS) are saying take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are drying up quickly.
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing in Burnaby alley
A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Burnaby Thursday.
Long weekend travel: Vehicle reservations on all BC Ferries' major routes sold out Friday
BC Ferries is warning travellers to pack their patience for what’s shaping up to be a very busy Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
DEVELOPING | As pandemic death toll nears 2,000, health officials will give final update of the week on COVID-19 in B.C.
Heading into another long weekend, B.C. health officials are urging anyone wanting to host a holiday party to get vaccinated.
Vancouver Island reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
There are now 5,929 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the health ministry, including 770 active cases in the Island Health region.
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has ended
The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.