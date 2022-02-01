Two people, dog attacked during N.S. home invasion; man charged, second suspect sought

One man is facing numerous charges, and police are still searching for a second suspect, after two people and a dog were attacked during a home invasion in Beaver Bank, N.S., last week.

The RCMP responded to the home on Susan Drive around 11:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two men forced their way into the home, fired a weapon, assaulted the 52-year-old homeowner and her 35-year-old son, and stole money from them. Police say the men also struck the family’s dog before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle struck a snowbank near the home and the men fled the scene on foot. Police found the vehicle and seized a prohibited shotgun and ammunition.

Officers located one of the suspects nearby and police say he was arrested without incident. The man was taken to cells and held in custody overnight.

Jonathan David James Murphy, 35, of Lower Sackville, N.S., is facing the following charges:

assault with a weapon

robbery

break and enter

use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

reckless discharge of a firearm

careless handling of a firearm

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

willfully injuring an animal

mischief under $5,000

possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

failure to comply with conditions

Police say they are still searching for the second suspect and are still trying to confirm his identity.

As for the homeowner and her son, police say they weren’t seriously injured, but the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.