

CTV Atlantic





Two people are safe after flames engulfed their home in Nova Scotia’s Kings County early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home on Gaspereau River Road in Melanson, N.S., before 3 a.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene.

Two people were home at the time but they made it out safely.

Fire crews from Wolfville and Hantsport were on scene for several hours.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.