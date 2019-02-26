

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after the SPCA removed seven animals from a home in Hantsport, N.S.

The SPCA received a call on Feb. 11 from the RCMP, stating that several animals appeared to be in distress at the home.

SPCA officers responded and removed three dogs and four cats, which they say were in need of medical attention.

“It is common for the SPCA to work closely with RCMP and police agencies and as a result more animals are being saved,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, in a statement released Tuesday.

The animals remain in the care of the SPCA, where they are receiving medical treatment and will be assessed for adoption placement.

A 63-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man each face charges of causing the animals to be in distress, and failing to provide them with adequate medical attention when they were wounded or ill.

Loretta McLellan and Nicholas McLellan are due to appear in Windsor provincial court on April 16.