HALIFAX -- Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a man in northern New Brunswick.

The BNPP Regional Police responded to an apartment building on Moulin Street in Nigadoo, N.B., at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found the body of a 70-year-old man inside.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity or cause of death.

Two people were arrested and are due in court Monday to face criminal charges.

No further information has been released at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.