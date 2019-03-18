Featured
Two people face charges after N.S. RCMP search cannabis storefront
A cannabis plant approaching maturity is photographed in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 1:53PM ADT
Two people are facing drug charges after the RCMP searched a cannabis storefront in Antigonish County, N.S.
Police executed a search warrant at the business on Post Road on Friday.
Police say they seized a large quantity of cannabis, cash, and documents during the search.
Three employees were arrested at the scene without incident.
A 52-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Antigonish, each face a charge of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.
They are due to appear in Antigonish provincial court on May 15.
A third person was released without charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.