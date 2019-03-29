

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing charges after a man was shot in Yarmouth County Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in Hebron. N.S. Investigators say the victim ran to a nearby home for help and the suspect fled the scene.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police found a truck they believe was involved in the incident in a ditch off Greenville Road. An RCMP dog team was called in to help officers track the suspect, but they were unable to locate him.

Police did find evidence near a home, which helped them track the suspect to a home on Main Shore Road.

Officers contained the area and the Emergency Response Team also attended the scene.

The suspect surrendered to police around 9 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested and held in custody overnight.

Ian Matthew Huskins is facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The 37-year-old man appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Thursday. He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 9.

A 41-year-old woman from Hebron was also arrested and is facing charges of obstruction and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.

She was released on conditions and is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 13. Police have not released her identity.