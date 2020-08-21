HALIFAX -- Two people are facing charges after they allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Kingston, N.S. Police are still looking for a third person in connection with the incident.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash, which involved a blue Volkswagen and a tan Ford, on Main Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say three people who had been in the Ford fled the scene on foot.

A passenger in the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver wasn’t injured.

Police were able to identify the people who fled the scene and determined that the licence plate on the vehicle had been stolen.

RCMP officers, with assistance from Police Dog Services, found and arrested one woman.

Police arrested a man a short time later, following a foot chase.

Police know the identity of the third person, but they have yet to locate them.

Corey Graves, 34, is facing the following charges:

possession of property not exceeding $5,000

resisting arrest by fleeing from a peace office

operating a conveyance and after being involved in an accident failing to stop

operating a conveyance while prohibited

possession of cocaine

unlawful possession of hydromorphone

Graves has been remanded into custody.

The woman, who has not yet been named, is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 13, 2020.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Kingston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.