Two people face drug, weapons charges after N.S. RCMP raid Bangor home

Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after the RCMP raided a home in Bangor, N.S., last week.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Maza Road around noon on Thursday and arrested a man and woman at the scene.

Meteghan RCMP says officers seized a firearm, several bags of unstamped cigarettes, a substance believed to be cocaine, and other items they suspect are used for trafficking illegal drugs.

Police say a portion of the cocaine was packaged into small bags and appeared to be ready for distribution.

Justin Deveau, 36, of Bangor and Ashley Bangay, 36, of Amiraults Hill, N.S., are facing the following charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

offences related to the Customs and Excise Act and Canada Revenue Act

Deveau and Bangay were released on conditions. They are due to appear in court in Digby, N.S., on Nov. 4.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.