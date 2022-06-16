Two people face multiple charges after drugs seized from two N.B. locations

Following the arrests, police executed search warrants at the business on Dieppe Boulevard and the residence on Route 106. As a result, police seized quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, as well as cannabis. (SOURCE: RCMP) Following the arrests, police executed search warrants at the business on Dieppe Boulevard and the residence on Route 106. As a result, police seized quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, as well as cannabis. (SOURCE: RCMP)

