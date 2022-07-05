Two people facing charges following Greenville, N.S, drug trafficking investigation

Two people are facing multiple charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Greenville, N.S.

On Monday, members of Yarmouth/Clare RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the community.

According to police, firearms, ammunition, scales, cash, cell phones, hydromorphone, benzodiazepines, and cans of bear spray were seized during the search.

Police say 45-year-old Scott Anthony Deveau and Sara Elizabeth Owen, 19, both of Yarmouth, were arrested following the search.

The two are facing the charges of:

Possession of Benzodiazepines for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Hydromorphone

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Police say Deveau has also been charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release, Possession of Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order and Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Wednesday morning.

Additionally, Owen has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court at a later date, says police.