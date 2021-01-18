HALIFAX -- Two people from Nova Scotia are facing charges related to drug-trafficking following a search of a residence and vehicle in Amherst, N.S.

The Cumberland County Street Crimes Enforcement Unit say they seized methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and various prescription pills after searching a car and a home in Amherst on Thursday.

As a result, 32-year-old Samantha Ann Landry from Warren, N.S. was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Breach of a court order

Landry was remanded into custody and appeared in court on Monday.

Fifty-two-year-old Rickey Lane Baker, from Amherst was also arrested and has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court in April.

The investigation is ongoing.