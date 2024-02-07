Two people facing impaired driving, cocaine trafficking charges after Amherst, N.S., traffic stop

Two people are facing charges of impaired driving, breach of release, and drug trafficking following a traffic stop by Amherst, N.S., police on Saturday.

An Amherst police officer noticed a car with equipment issues and an expired registration driving in an “abnormal manner” around 8 a.m., according to a news release from the Amherst Police Department.

The vehicle was stopped on West Pleasant Street in Amherst, and the officer noticed the male passenger was breaching his release conditions. The officer then arrested the male and removed him from the vehicle, the release says.

Police say there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and the female driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested, and upon searching the vehicle, police say the officer found weapons, drugs, unstamped tobacco, and signs of other criminal activity.

The 56-year-old Amherst man was remanded into custody. He faces charges of:

five breaches of his release order

possessing property obtained by crime

The 29-year-old woman was released on conditions. She faces charges of:

impaired driving

trafficking cocaine

forgery

weapons offences

Both are set to appear in court at a later date.

